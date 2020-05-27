Hotels in Bali brace for travel-restriction relaxation, 'new normal'

Hotels in Bali are drafting guidelines for health protocols for the so-called "new normal" as the provincial administration prepares to reopen the tourist island for business.

The deputy chairman of the Bali Hotel General Managers Association (IHGMA), Ketut Swabawa, said it was necessary to build a thorough new normal ecosystem before travel restrictions could be relaxed.

"Bali is ready to face the new normal, to reopen the island for tourists amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we should build a thorough new normal ecosystem in Bali," Ketut said on Tuesday as reported by tempo.com.

"Hotels, for example, should implement strict health protocols not only within their facilities, but also in their transportation and food supplies," he added.

He explained that the health protocols would increase operational expenses for the hotels, however they were necessary.

"If a guest contracted Covid-19 [at a hotel], it would have a negative impact on Bali tourism," he said.

The deputy head of IHGMA's central executive board, I Made Ramia Adnyana, said the Bali Tourism Agency was currently preparing guidelines for the new normal.

"The guidelines include protocols on arrivals at the airports, transportation for tourists, etc," Ramia said.

"Hotels have also prepared guidelines for operation during the new normal such as checking guest temperatures using thermo guns, providing handwashing facilities, maintaining hygiene in public facilities such as elevators and restaurants and providing payment gateways to minimize guests' contact with hotel employees," he said.

All rooms, he said, should also go through an ozonation process after each use.

Hotel guests were also required to wear masks.

According to Ramia, Bali would open its tourist destinations gradually, starting with Nusa Dua and Ubud before reaching other areas.

The Bali administration has announced that it will set up strict supervision for visitors entering Bali after the Idul Fitri holiday.

"In accordance with the circular issued by the Land Transportation Directorate General and the Bali governor, visitors should have clear reasons [to visit] Bali.

"They should also have hospital letters declaring them free from Covid-19," Bali administration secretary Dewa Made Indra said on Tuesday as reported by antaranews.com.

