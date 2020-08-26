How ethnic Chinese hope to help build a better Indonesia

Jocelyn Luo has sat watching the daily news with her father since she was a child, hoping to understand more about Indonesian political issues. The Chinese-Indonesian high school student knows how important it is for minorities to stay in touch with the tides of national feeling.

Originally from Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands province, the 17-year-old Hakka descendant is aware many traditional Chinese-Indonesian families frown on direct involvement in the country’s political affairs, describing it as “messy”.

This caution is understandable, she says, because older generations lived through difficult times and many remain traumatised by the anti-Chinese sentiment that once swept the nation, leaving behind a trail of fear and bloodshed.

Yet with the country having marked 75 years of independence on Aug 17, Jocelyn thinks it’s important for Chinese Indonesians, often known locally as Tionghoa, to play a role in developing the nation, especially the younger generation.

“Each of us has the responsibility to steer Indonesia towards a better future,” she says. Jocelyn believes young Chinese Indonesians today should understand they share many ideas with their fellow citizens.

“Many Tionghoa are open-minded people who love freedom and democracy; many Tionghoa are politically aware and care about the future of Indonesia,” she says.

Born after Indonesia’s second president, Suharto, resigned in May 1998 following massive protests, Jocelyn did not experience the turbulent years when the strongman ruled the nation for more than three decades.

Suharto, who died in 2008, banned Chinese cultural displays in the country. His policies pushed Chinese Indonesians to adopt local-sounding names and prohibited ethnic Chinese sociopolitical organisations.

He made it clear he suspected Chinese Indonesians of having links to Beijing during his New Order government’s battles against communism. The former general also prevented ethnic Chinese from taking government jobs, which pushed many to turn to private business to make a living.

Before the ousting of Suharto, anti-Chinese riots erupted across the Muslim-majority nation, driven by suspicions that Chinese Indonesians had colluded with the president for economic gain. The violence left more than 1,000 people dead.

Richard Tan, founder of the Indonesian Tan Clan Association, says ethnic Chinese people back then had a “phobia” about joining any organisations or showing any solidarity.

Richard Tan is founder of the Indonesian Tan Clan Association. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“Many Tionghoa were frustrated and lost confidence, and they are still expecting improvement in the government in terms of law enforcement and all the advances in the rule of law,” says Tan, who is also the founder of the Indonesian Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Indonesian society has changed a lot since the Suharto era, however, he adds, and the country is now Southeast Asia’s largest democracy. Young Chinese Indonesians are getting into politics and activism, and some are also learning Chinese as a way to boost their business opportunities in China.

Glenn Wijaya, 28, an associate lawyer at a Jakarta-based law firm, was recently sworn in as an advocate in Jakarta’s High Court, a moment he describes as historic; no one in his extended family had previously worked in the legal profession.

Glenn Wijaya (centre), 28, is an associate lawyer at a Jakarta-based law firm and says Chinese Indonesians are now getting into law and politics. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Born to a Hokkien father and a Hakka mother, Wijaya says the “tap has been turned on”, and ethnic Chinese citizens can now work as lawyers and public officials – something unimaginable three decades ago.

More Chinese Indonesians are joining organisations and associations these days, unlike earlier generations. “Now, if you want to establish a Chinese-Indonesian organisation, it is easy,” he says. “You just do it. There is more activity now; there are also more people who say they are Tionghoa and declare they are Tionghoa.”

But Jessica Damiana, 24, who works for a private company in Jakarta, remains concerned about lingering stereotypes.

She worries that people think the community is somehow exclusive and she fears high-profile Chinese-Indonesian criminals such as the recently arrested Djoko Tjandra – wanted for embezzlement and on the run for 11 years – have led people to think Chinese Indonesians are often corrupt.

Jessica Damiana works for a private company in Jakarta and is concerned about lingering stereotypes in the country. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Damiana believes many like her are still trying hard to be assimilated into the broader society, and they just don’t want to rock the boat. “Unfortunately, there is still a lot of segregation because of cultural stereotypes,” she says.

During the Dutch occupation of Indonesia, then called the Dutch East Indies, colonial authorities implemented exclusive Chinese-only settlements in centralised locations and introduced travel permit requirements.

These measures were enforced after the 1740 massacre of ethnic Chinese in Batavia, the former name of Jakarta. (Japan later ruled Indonesia for 3½ years before the country declared independence on Aug 17, 1945.)

One of the largest anti-Chinese riots was during the 1825-1830 Diponegoro war between Javanese people and the Dutch authorities.

The Chinese became targets in the conflict because the Dutch had given them the right to collect tolls and other taxes, putting them in a position of relative privilege. Thousands of ethnic Chinese were killed during the prolonged conflict, according to historians.

Heddy Shri Ahimsa-Putra, professor of cultural anthropology at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, says social and cultural boundaries between the indigenous people and “foreign easterners” such as Arabs, Chinese and Indians became more evident as a result of Dutch legislation. Consciousness of racial differences was accentuated by the Dutch, he explains.

Heddy Shri Ahimsa-Putra is professor of cultural anthropology at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Under the Dutch, the local population was segregated into a social pyramid, with Europeans at the top, followed by “foreign easterners”. The so-called natives were at the bottom of the hierarchy.

“The mindset instilled by the Dutch colonial government did not disappear easily and its legacy is still in place,” Ahimsa-Putra says, although this sentiment has at least diminished over time.

Esther Kuntjara, professor emerita in linguistics and culture at Petra Christian University, in Surabaya, says Chinese Indonesians under Suharto’s rule often felt disliked and scared. Ethnic Chinese were deliberately made to feel cornered by the former leader, who said the Chinese should assimilate into local communities.

Esther Kuntjara is professor emerita in linguistics and culture at Petra Christian University, in Surabaya, Indonesia. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“Suharto asked that while letting negative stereotypes towards the Chinese spread uncontrollably,” Kuntjara says. “That is what made the hatred towards the Chinese continue to be nurtured.” Kuntjara, who studies the Chinese-Indonesian community, says many young Chinese Indonesians now feel more Indonesian than Chinese.

About 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the students at Petra Christian University are ethnic Chinese, she adds, but only two of 49 students in one of her English literature classes told her they wanted to study the Chinese language because they were of Chinese descent. The rest preferred to learn English.

Those who wanted to study Chinese were motivated by potential business opportunities and not because they were of Chinese descent, she adds.

“This is probably Suharto’s success. He succeeded in getting rid of the young generation’s Chinese identity,” Kuntjara says.

Yet many Chinese Indonesians do not believe discrimination has been eliminated. Chang-Yau Hoon, author of the 2008 book Chinese Identity in Post-Suharto Indonesia: Culture, Politics and Media , says anti-Chinese sentiment lingers. “It could be inflamed any time,” he says.

Chang-Yau Hoon is author of the 2008 book Chinese Identity in Post-Suharto Indonesia: Culture, Politics and Media. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In June, Chinese-Indonesian pastor Oscar Surjadi gave a speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, in the US state of Oregon, and told the crowd about his experience dealing with prejudice in his homeland.

Some Indonesians were offended and posted anti-Chinese remarks on Twitter. One of the tweets said: “The Chinese descendants of those who extracted Indonesia’s wealth took the momentum during the police brutality protest” in the United States.

Hoon says certain kinds of discrimination seem to be permitted in Indonesia. “Most Indonesians know that evoking religion is sensitive and potentially explosive, but they can probably get away with attacking ethnicity,” he explains, “especially when the subject in question is Chinese, and belongs to an ethnic group that has been historically and institutionally marginalised, yet that is privileged economically.”

Fourth-generation Chinese Indonesian Devina Heriyanto, 25, who lives in Bekasi, near Jakarta, says her parents would once have considered her career in the media as too problematic.

Devina Heriyanto, 25, is a fourth-generation Chinese Indonesian, who works as a social media and community officer at a Jakarta-based English-language media outlet. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Heriyanto, a Buddhist who works as a social media and community officer at a Jakarta-based English-language media outlet, believes she has a responsibility to write about Indonesia’s minorities.

She says she feels obliged to help build her home country. “If, for example, you do not participate in nation-building or at least in conversations that are nation-building by nature,” she says, “you will not be involved and nothing will change.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.