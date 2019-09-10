How Hong Kong fell from peaceful marches to violence, destruction and a divided society

Read also

"Such slogans are unacceptable to the central government. If you look at the history of Tibet and Xinjiang, it is impossible to break Hong Kong away from mainland [China]."

Lam said on Tuesday that, aside from last weekend's ban on masks which provoked more protests, she had no immediate plans for more legislation or to invoke emergency powers.

But a source familiar with the government's position said: "All options are on the table when the government ponders possible measures to curb violence."

The source declined to comment on the possibility that emergency laws might be invoked to extend the 48-hour period of detention before an arrested person is charged.

The emergency laws give the chief executive the authority to "make any regulations whatsoever which he [or she] may consider desirable in the public interest" if she considers it an occasion of "emergency or public danger".

The wide range of powers extends to the appropriation of property, censorship of media, arrests, detentions and deportations, and the power to enter and search premises.

Ivan Choy Chi-keung, a political scientist at Chinese University, said the Hong Kong government appeared clueless as it did not seem to know whether to take a tough or moderate stance in the face of ongoing protests.

He felt that Lam's plan to speak directly with Hongkongers to find a way to end the unrest was now in disarray.

"Carrie Lam introduced the anti-mask law eight days after organising the community dialogue on September 26. I think it's nearly impossible to launch another round of dialogues as the tension escalates," he said.

PROTESTERS: CAN THEY PULL BACK FROM THE BRINK?

While Lam's government appears unable to get a grip on solving the crisis, the same, ironically, can be said of the protesters on how to soldier on with their cause.

The level of violence they have employed has escalated to such an extent that ordinary Hongkongers now shrug off earlier events such as the storming of the Legislative Council building on July 1 as minor compared with the destruction seen in recent weeks.

Intriguingly, there appears to be have been some self-reflection within the seemingly leaderless movement.

Hours after mobs trashed MTR stations and vandalised shops and banks with mainland Chinese links last Friday night in response to the anti-mask law, several posts popped up on the protesters' virtual command centre, the Reddit-like site LIHKG, questioning the wisdom of such moves.