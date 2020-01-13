How Hong Kong mobster Kwai Ping-hung evaded cops for decades

Police in 2001 show pictures of an unidentified gang member (left) led by Kwai Ping-hung (right), suspected to be involved in the shooting of two officers in Mong Kok during a robbery on a watch shop.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Danny Mok
South China Morning Post

More than 16 years after he was jailed, Kwai Ping-hung remains one of Hong Kong's most notorious gangsters, with a lengthy list of crimes to his name.

Known as the "king of thieves", sources said the infamous figure will finish his Hong Kong prison sentence on Saturday, and be immediately deported to the United States, where he had emigrated before being arrested in the city.

Also named Guan Derong, Kwai, who is a US passport holder, was born in Sanshui, Guangdong province, in 1960, cutting his teeth in crime by starting out as a pickpocket in his teens.

A handout photo of Kwai from police in 2001.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Kwai came to Hong Kong illegally from the mainland in 1980 with only a secondary school education. For the next decade, he was convicted nine times for theft and other offences. Between 1980 and 1983, he was jailed eight times.

While behind bars in 1984, he built connections with armed syndicates and the so-called Big Circle Gang from the mainland through a fellow inmate. He was freed the following year, and in May joined a gang which then became involved in one of the bloodiest armed robberies in Hong Kong's history.

Kwai was said to be among seven men armed with pistols and clad in bulletproof vests, who robbed the Time Watch Company on Nathan Road of luxury watches worth HK$1.8 million (S$312,000). They exchanged more than 100 shots with police, as they took a salesgirl hostage and burst out of the shop, guns blazing.

Nine people, including seven officers, were injured. The gang managed to escape. Most except Kwai were later hunted down by the force's elite "flying tigers" or Special Duties Unit in September that year.

In October 1986, Kwai robbed a jewellery shop in Yau Ma Tei, fleeing with HK$40,000 worth of items.

Four months later, another HK$2 million in valuables were looted from a shop in Landmark, Central, with Kwai suspected to be behind the brazen act.

In September 1989, he raided an outlet of Dickson Watch & Jewellery in Central and fled with HK$2 million worth of watches.

Following these, Kwai was said to have fled to Canada where he was arrested for possession of firearms, but he absconded after being released on bail.

He would only resurface again in April 1994, when he and two armed robbers made off with HK$6.5 million worth of watches in Causeway Bay.

The next month that year, Kwai and two others snatched HK$10 million worth of valuables from Precision Watch Company in Swire House on Chater Road, Central. A gun battle with officers followed during which a 23-year-old female passer-by was killed, with six others injured, including a constable.

Kwai would take a break and return again in 1998, hitting two shops in Causeway Bay and escaping with more than HK$3 million in watches and jewellery, with two accomplices.

On May 22, 2001, Kwai and three other men were stopped by plain-clothes officers during an anti-burglary operation on Waterloo Road near Peace Avenue in Ho Man Tin. A bloody shoot-out erupted, with an officer shot in the head at close range, and his colleague shot in the back.

Three shots were fired by Kwai's gang, but the court could not determine if he pulled the trigger.

Kwai escaped again, and only a month later, targeted a watch shop on Nathan Road in Mong Kok with two men, making off with HK$2.85 million in valuables. His gang fired two shots in the incident, hurting no one.

By July that year, in a rare act, police posted a record HK$2 million reward for the capture and conviction of Kwai and six members in his gang. Their names were also placed on Interpol's Red Notice.

Kwai's long career in the crime underworld came to an end on Christmas Eve 2003.

Kwai being escorted away by officers in 2003.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

At 3.30am that day, a massive operation involving 120 officers - including those from the "flying tigers" unit, was staged. Hooded officers equipped with machine guns and flak jackets raided a flat in Man King Building in Yau Ma Tei.

Officers did not fire a single shot as they subdued Kwai and an accomplice, who were asleep.

Police also seized the biggest cache of firearms in nearly 30 years.

Some of the firearms seized by police in Kwai’s flat.
PHOTO: AP

The flat housed an armoury of highly sophisticated weapons, including seven grenades, an AK-47 automatic rifle, two shotguns, one 45-calibre pistol, six 7.62mm pistols and more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

In February and May 2005, Kwai was sentenced to prison for a total of 24 years for resisting arrest with a firearm and possession of firearms, ammunitions and explosives without licences.

During court trials, it was heard that he got married in the United States in 1995 and had emigrated there a year later. But he divorced his wife in 2000. He has two children.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong crime Gangs Robbery

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES