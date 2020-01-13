How Hong Kong mobster Kwai Ping-hung evaded cops for decades

More than 16 years after he was jailed, Kwai Ping-hung remains one of Hong Kong's most notorious gangsters, with a lengthy list of crimes to his name.

Known as the "king of thieves", sources said the infamous figure will finish his Hong Kong prison sentence on Saturday, and be immediately deported to the United States, where he had emigrated before being arrested in the city.

Also named Guan Derong, Kwai, who is a US passport holder, was born in Sanshui, Guangdong province, in 1960, cutting his teeth in crime by starting out as a pickpocket in his teens.

A handout photo of Kwai from police in 2001.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Kwai came to Hong Kong illegally from the mainland in 1980 with only a secondary school education. For the next decade, he was convicted nine times for theft and other offences. Between 1980 and 1983, he was jailed eight times.

While behind bars in 1984, he built connections with armed syndicates and the so-called Big Circle Gang from the mainland through a fellow inmate. He was freed the following year, and in May joined a gang which then became involved in one of the bloodiest armed robberies in Hong Kong's history.

Kwai was said to be among seven men armed with pistols and clad in bulletproof vests, who robbed the Time Watch Company on Nathan Road of luxury watches worth HK$1.8 million (S$312,000). They exchanged more than 100 shots with police, as they took a salesgirl hostage and burst out of the shop, guns blazing.

Nine people, including seven officers, were injured. The gang managed to escape. Most except Kwai were later hunted down by the force's elite "flying tigers" or Special Duties Unit in September that year.

In October 1986, Kwai robbed a jewellery shop in Yau Ma Tei, fleeing with HK$40,000 worth of items.

Four months later, another HK$2 million in valuables were looted from a shop in Landmark, Central, with Kwai suspected to be behind the brazen act.

In September 1989, he raided an outlet of Dickson Watch & Jewellery in Central and fled with HK$2 million worth of watches.

Following these, Kwai was said to have fled to Canada where he was arrested for possession of firearms, but he absconded after being released on bail.

He would only resurface again in April 1994, when he and two armed robbers made off with HK$6.5 million worth of watches in Causeway Bay.