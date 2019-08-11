How a Hong Kong police officer is recovering from a box cutter attack

A police officer slashed in the neck by an anti-government protester faces months of speech therapy and will likely suffer permanent damage to his voice.
PHOTO: Weibo
Christy Leung
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong police officer who was slashed in the neck by an anti-government protester in October has suffered permanent damage to his voice and will need long-term speech therapy, he revealed in an exclusive interview with the Post on Thursday.

"I am no hero. It is lucky that I was the one injured, not my colleagues. As a sergeant, I lead the team into battle and I must guarantee their safety," Alex* said in a weak and slow voice.

"I could not leave my teammates behind and I would do exactly the same if it happened again. I think every officer with rank thinks like this. It is a matter of responsibility.

"But I owe my wife. She could have lost a husband. My two kids could have lost their father. How could they live?"

Alex remains on sick leave after he was slashed in Kwun Tong MTR station by a box cutter on October 13, when he was deployed to handle reports of criminal damage by a group of men wearing black. Whether he will be able to return to work remains in doubt.

The cut was 5cm deep on the right side of his neck and severed a vein and a vocal cord. Alex, a sergeant with more than 20 years of service, underwent surgery and was in hospital for nine days.

He still has a five-inch scar on his neck. His face is numb and he speaks with a weak voice, punctuated by frequent coughing, during the interview at police headquarters in Wan Chai.

"Seeing my husband in the intensive care unit … I was agitated because I was afraid that maybe this was it … He was not responsive at all," his wife Sally* recalled, fighting back the tears.

"His hands were restrained [to prevent him scratching his wound] and he was connected to a ventilator and tubes. I thought he must be in great pain."

Soon after the attack, a friend informed Sally on WhatsApp the victim could be Alex. An officer called her with Alex's phone and told her to calm down before breaking the news to her. Her mind went totally blank as she rushed to the hospital.

As for Alex, he knew he was bleeding heavily but only realised he was in "deep trouble" from the looks of his colleagues.

"I never feared death until I saw my wife in hospital. Then, I realised I could die and leave her behind," Alex said.

He now needs medical consultations every two weeks and speech therapy for at least six months. The injury has also left him unable to properly communicate with his children.

"I can't even scold my kids … My son cannot hear my words," he said. "The doctor says it will get better but not a 100 per cent recovery. I wake up in pain at night."

After the surgery, a picture of his "gruesome" neck wound went viral online with internet users accusing the public hospital of being "sloppy" and mistreating police, prompting Alex to go private.

But he rebutted the rumours, saying the medical staff treated him with care and that he switched for a secluded ward.

"Not all medical staff are against police," Alex said, adding he was thankful to those who sent encouraging messages wishing him good health.

Alex has been doxxed since the attack and it is unclear when the doctors will give him the green light to return to work. But he said: "I can't sit still. I would go back to the frontline if I had a choice. The protests have affected the force but also united us."

His words were quickly echoed by his worried wife.

"If it is his choice, I will always back him up. It is his duty."

* Names have been changed

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

