How marauding gang dressed in white struck fear into Hong Kong's Yuen Long

An angry mob desperate to enter the MTR station to unleash their fury on protesters returning from Sunday night’s extradition bill march.

While riot police were firing round after round of tear gas to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters in Sheung Wan at around 10.40pm on Sunday night, a more terrifying drama was playing out in Hong Kong's northern town of Yuen Long.

In a shockingly violent rampage of unprecedented lawlessness, a mob of men in white T-shirts stormed into the Yuen Long MTR station, indiscriminately attacking people with sticks and iron rods.

Their target appeared to be black-clad protesters returning from Sunday's major march against the government's now-suspended extradition bill, but the assailants beat up anyone they came across, including passengers on trains, passers-by and even journalists at the scene.

Some were waving Chinese national flags and placards reading, "Defend Yuen Long, defend our homeland."

Police later said more than 100 men were involved in the attack and a second one at midnight, including members of the notorious 14K and Wo Shing Wo triad gangs.

Six men were arrested, as of the early hours of Tuesday.

Word of the imminent trouble on Sunday had spread earlier through Apple's airdrop file transfer service and social media, warning protesters not to get off at Yuen Long station amid reports that a crowd of suspicious men had gathered near Fung Yau Street East.

Protesters had placed clothes of every colour except black at ticket-vending machines at Central station, along with written warnings for those heading back to Yuen Long to get changed first.

A message had been circulated the day before among closed circles, calling on Yuen Long residents not to wear black, the preferred colour of the protest movement.

Villagers in the district also said they were reminded by their rural leaders not to venture out on Sunday if they could.

The warnings went mostly unheeded, amid a climate of rumours and false alarms, and the sheer scale and ferocity of the bloody violence that followed stunned the city.

"Don't come in!" passengers in the paid area of the station yelled at the invaders. And to fellow travellers: "Everyone, please don't retreat or else these men will storm in!"

They tried to protect themselves with open umbrellas, sheltered young pupils, and called on each other to stop provoking the uncontrollable mob.

Some put on a brave front, chanting in unison at their attackers and hoping to keep them at the scene until police arrived.

Little did they expect that officers would not attend the scene in force until 40 minutes later, when the first attack was over.

"I saw a woman lying on the ground and some white-shirted people around her with their faces covered. Some of them were brandishing sticks and metal rods, some of them were not," one witness recalled.

The blood stains left behind in yoho mall after the thugs stormed the mtr station and hit people pic.twitter.com/J99BLae7dJ — Jeffie Lam (@jeffielam) July 21, 2019

"She was the one later referred to as the injured pregnant woman online. Her condition was stable but she did not know the whereabouts of her husband, who was chased after and beaten."

Around 100 to 150 men in white T-shirts were stationed at different parts of the station at the time, he added.

A spokesman for the Hospital Authority said accident and emergency departments at public hospitals had not received any cases of pregnant women related to the incident, and called on people to seek treatment when necessary.

Some tried to fight back with a fire hose and an extinguisher they found at the station, but they were overwhelmed by the assailants who storming into the paid area and onto the platform where trains were pulling in.

Police officers again came under fire as Yuen Long questioned where they were when the thugs attacked citizens in the MTR station earlier. “You are supposed to protect us. Where have you been?” #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/POGCpztlmh — Jeffie Lam (@jeffielam) July 21, 2019

"Ladies, please move inside the carriage," some of the men on the train shouted as they tried to protect them by standing near the doors and making sure no one was left behind on the platform.

For 10 minutes, passengers on the train were indiscriminately assaulted with sticks and rods.

One man was seen kneeling at the train door, imploring the mob to stop.

Video footage showed traumatised women standing on their seats and pleading for mercy.

"Please don't beat us, I beg you."

"I'm only trying to head home after a day of work."

"We are just civilians."

The MTR made an announcement declaring train services suspended and asking everyone to alight.

Things turning ugly in Yuen Long - Thugs broke through the MTR gate and attacked people gathering in yuen long mtr station #antiELAB @SCMPNews pic.twitter.com/UQc81Qgv4n — Jeffie Lam (@jeffielam) July 21, 2019

The railway operator later explained that the train driver was only aware of the doors being obstructed and did not see the violent attack.

It was past 11pm when the driver, responding to passengers' pleas for help, pulled the train away from the platform after the doors could be closed.

Trains, which had been bypassing the station since 11pm after word of the violence spread, only resumed stops at Yuen Long some 20 minutes later.

The shocking violence was broadcast live on Facebook by Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who also suffered injuries and needed 18 stitches for a mouth wound.

Vincent Lo, a fourth-year university student, said he had called 999 at 10.28pm when he saw the huge crowd outside the station, where he could hear women speaking in Mandarin while standing next to the men in white T-shirts.

"The officer [at the control centre] noted my request coldly and only said police would arrive in 10 to 15 minutes when I asked," he told the Post. "That, to me, was already too long. It was totally unreasonable for them to arrive at 11.20pm."

Other witnesses, along with the management of the Yoho Mall linked to the station, said police could not be reached when they tried to report the case. Police later explained the call centre in the New Territories North was overwhelmed by hundreds of 999 emergency calls made between 10pm and midnight.

Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung said on Monday that two officers had arrived at the station at 10.52pm, seven minutes after they received a report about the violence, but decided to call for help after realising they did not have enough protective gear.