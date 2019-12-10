How Southeast Asia fell into Russian arms

Near the People's Air Force Base in the port city of Vung Tau, Vietnam, a state-of-the-art helicopter engine maintenance and repair facility opened this April to service Russian-made helicopters.

Though Moscow does not often give its arms customers the ability to maintain and repair Russian-made equipment at home, the Vung Tau helicopter facility is part of an effort to broaden the scope of Russia's prolific arms sales in Southeast Asia.

Viktor Kladov, director for international co-operation at Russian state-backed military industrial giant Rostec, which built the facility, said the firm planned to expand its helicopter repair and support services across the region. Vietnam bought 78 per cent of Russia's arms exports to Southeast Asia from 2010 to 2017, including six Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines, warships and fighter jets.

Though it lags only the United States in global arms sales, Russia is the top supplier of arms to Southeast Asia. The region bought US$6.6 billion (S$9 billion) of Russian arms between 2010 and 2017, accounting for more than 12 per cent of Russia's sales, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), a Swedish think tank that publishes global arms tracking data.

Southeast Asian defence purchases from the US over the same period were US$4.5 billion, or about 6 per cent of US global arms sales, according to Sipri. Asia accounted for 40 per cent of total global arms purchases from 2014 to 2018.

ASEAN nations are bulking up their arms supplies in large part to counter China's rising influence in the region, analysts say. This is the case particularly for nations with territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea - like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Russian military helicopters are seen in a September 2018 military drill. PHOTO: AFP

Russian arms - more than US$54.6 billion of which were exported globally between 2010 and 2017 - are comparatively cheaper than American-made equipment while still being known for their durability. They also come without ideological strings attached - an important value-add at a time when the US and China are jostling for allies and influence.

"Because of rising concerns in Southeast Asia over the past decade about China's growing assertiveness, such as in the South China Sea, Southeast Asian countries have found it economical to build up their military forces by buying Russian arms," said former US ambassador William Courtney, now an adjunct senior fellow at Washington think tank the Rand Corporation.

"Russian arms are competitively priced and capable. For example, the Russian air and missile defence system S-400 may be as or more capable than the US Patriot system, but it costs only half as much."

Arms have flowed into Southeast Asia over the past few years in part because ASEAN nations can now afford to buy them. Siemon Wezeman, senior researcher at Sipri, said that following their substantial economic growth over the past several decades, more ASEAN nations felt they could afford larger militaries.