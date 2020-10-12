How Thailand's protests have emboldened school pupils to push back against authority

As Thailand grapples with a nationwide student uprising and ongoing anti-government protests, school pupils have started to oppose what they see as harassment and authoritarianism by both their teachers and the military.

A video clip shared on social media went viral recently after it showed a teenage schoolboy in southern Thailand saying there was “distortion” and “dramatisation” in a seminar on history and the monarchy held by the military.

“These are the topics we can learn by ourselves, without being told or asked to attend the session so that the mindset can be installed into our heads,” he said. “This is not how to make someone love their nation.”

In response, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered a review of military patriotism seminars in schools. Soon after taking power in a military coup in 2014, Prayuth drafted “12 values” for students, including love for the nation and monarchy, preserving Thai culture and respecting parents and teachers.

“I have never seen any student respond directly like this,” said Bangkok teacher Tanawat Suwannapan, 28, adding that military seminars had accelerated in the last few years.

Thamrongsak Petchlertanan, associate professor at Rangsit University’s faculty of political science, said the seminars were a long-held military tradition to “instil a set of belief and thoughts” in the youth. Recent seminars were in response to the students’ movement, “which is a shake-up to the political system that the military aims to protect”.

Students publicly airing their views has become the new normal since Thailand’s pro-democracy protests started in July with calls for parliament to be dissolved, a new constitution and reform to the monarchy.

The next major rally on Oct 14, the 47th anniversary of the 1973 students’ uprising, is expected to be the biggest in recent months.

School pupils hold a protest demanding the education minister's resignation. PHOTO: Reuters

High school pupils have been as politically active as their university peers, organising parallel activities and forming activism networks to push for changes to the education system and curriculum, as well as the protection of their rights and access to learning in the face of what they see as increasing authoritarianism.

This has brought them in conflict with their teachers, who have punished protesters for flashing the three-finger salute, especially during the compulsory morning assembly to sing the Thai anthem and pay respect to the national flag.

Kanapod Yeamsanguansak, 16, a member of student activist group Education for Liberation of Siam, said they receive over 100 complaints a month from pupils whose classroom scores were cut for flashing the protest salute.

Other complaints include physical and mental harassment such as trimming a pupil’s hair unevenly if it is considered too long or chastising them in front of the whole school.

Kanapod said they pass the complaints to the education ministry, and that the situation has improved, with high-ranking officials now handling them.

Students flash the three-fingers salute during a protest in Bangkok on October 2. PHOTO: Reuters

Some students have found new means of expression. In June Benjamaporn Nivas, 16, a member of activist group Bad Student, tied herself to a chair in Bangkok to protest against school rules on hairstyles and uniform, arguing these do not serve the objectives of education and should be cancelled.

“It is too much. We are being treated like we are not human,” she said.

“If students are treated like humans, they will see the value in themselves and other human beings.”

Activist Benjamaporn Nivas stages a protest in a street in Bangkok. The sign reads “This student has broken the school rule of having long hair and long fringe, tarnishing a Thai student's image. Please feel free to punish her”. PHOTO: Reuters

In Thailand’s education system, teachers are meant to uphold conservative rules on appearances and maintain order.

During a debate with Bad Student last month, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan would not be drawn on the cancellation or revision of these rules, saying there are many factors to consider.

Phisucha Suwannapo, 17, a member of the Sisterhood Alliance, a network of pupils from all-girl schools, said rules at these institutions are even more rigid and invasive.

Teachers pull their bra straps if they do not wear a vest to conceal them, and some teachers even require them to approach on their knees as a sign of deference. One pupil was suspended after posting a photo of herself in a bikini while on holiday.

“We are told not to put on lipstick because the teachers want to see us as innocent children,” she said.

“This affects our self-esteem because when we want to appreciate our body, we are told that it’s wrong.”

Since the protests began, the “power dynamics” between pupils and teachers in her school had started to shift, Phisucha said.

“The students’ voices are being heard so the teachers are more careful now because they understand that their actions can backfire.”

Bangkok teacher Tanawat, co-founder of Kru Kor Sorn (“the teachers want to teach”), is among a minority of educators campaigning for schools to be a “safe” area and for pupils to be the focus of education.

“Thai education wants students to know their job and fulfil their responsibility. Conservative teachers want students who know how to survive in the hierarchy, not someone who questions and calls for change. Education is a form of control, not liberation. Many teachers support the students’ calls, but fear speaking out,” he said.

“The blocking of political expression in school is only the tip of an iceberg. There are many forms of violation and harassment in school we have to undo.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.