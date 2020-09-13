Howling dogs lead people to hanging man in Pattaya

The haunting howls of a pack of dogs on Wednesday (Sept 9) led people to the body of a motorbike taxi driver, who had hanged himself from a tree in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.

Witness Thanapong Kosonsitthikul produced photographs to explain how he and other residents in his area were led to the dead man by the dogs.

Police, who were immediately notified of the suicide, said they found a letter the deceased had written to his lover.

They believe he may have resorted to suicide due to heartbreak.