HSBC issues fresh statement to distance itself from police crackdown on protest fundraiser after demonstrators vandalise Hong Kong branch on Christmas Eve

Banking giant HSBC has issued a fresh statement to further distance itself from a police decision to freeze about HK$70 million (S$12 million) from a fund raised to support Hong Kong's anti-government protesters, after radicals vandalised one of its branches for the first time on Christmas Eve.

The city's largest bank was embroiled in the controversy after police earlier this month froze the crowdfunded capital from a corporate account held by Spark Alliance HK, a non-profit organisation set up in 2016 to help protesters.

Police also arrested four people on suspicion of money laundering, who were released on bail within hours.

On Tuesday night, a group of black-clad protesters smashed the glass walls of the bank's branch at the junction of Nathan Road and Argyle Street in Mong Kok and started a fire at its entrance.

They also spray-painted graffiti on its walls, one of which read "revenge for Spark Alliance".

A branch of Hang Seng Bank was also vandalised on Nathan Road in Mong Kok, with its glass smashed and ATM machines damaged. Hang Seng Bank is controlled by the HSBC group.

HSBC on Wednesday said it was "saddened and disappointed by the acts of vandalism" at its Mong Kok branch.

It also reiterated that it had decided to close Spark Alliance's account in November to adhere to its global standards, in another statement issued within a week to explain the closure.

HSBC says it is ‘saddened and disappointed by the acts of vandalism’ at its Mong Kok branch. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"We understand there is concern about the account closure. We closed the account in November following fund transfer instructions from the customer as the account was not being used for its stated purpose," the bank, headquartered in London, said.

"In December, we received notification from the enforcement agency regarding handling of its account balance.