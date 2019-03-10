Hubby killed by wife and shaman lover in India

PHOTO: Straits Times File
The Star/Asia News Network

A woman in Tamil Nadu, India, conspired with her shaman lover to kill her husband because he stood in the way of their affair, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Velmurugan was introduced to Manimuthu and his wife Poomathi about 15 years ago as a soothsayer and to perform some rituals at their home.

When the man went overseas to work, the shaman continued performing poojas and rituals from time to time at the house and he eventually began an affair with the woman.

When her husband returned and found out about the affair, he demanded that his wife stop associating with Velmurugan.

Three days later, Velmurugan turned up with two accomplices at the couple's home.

They smothered the husband with a pillow and repeatedly stabbed him.

After the killing, the three men went into hiding.

When police questioned the wife and got contradicting stories, they grew suspicious.

She eventually told the police the real story.

They tracked the shaman and one of the accomplices and arrested them.

