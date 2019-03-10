Hubby killed by wife and shaman lover in India

A woman in Tamil Nadu, India, conspired with her shaman lover to kill her husband because he stood in the way of their affair, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Velmurugan was introduced to Manimuthu and his wife Poomathi about 15 years ago as a soothsayer and to perform some rituals at their home.

When the man went overseas to work, the shaman continued performing poojas and rituals from time to time at the house and he eventually began an affair with the woman.

When her husband returned and found out about the affair, he demanded that his wife stop associating with Velmurugan.

Three days later, Velmurugan turned up with two accomplices at the couple's home.