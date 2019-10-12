'Humanity above all': Jokowi greets Filipino surfer who saved Indonesian rival from waves

PHOTO: Facebook/Jefferson Ganuelas
Sausan Atika
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has expressed appreciation for Filipino surfer Roger Casugay for the latter's heroic act in rescuing an Indonesian rival from being swept away by big waves in a 2019 SEA Games one-on-one race during the semifinal last week.

Jokowi posted a heartfelt message for the 24-year-old man on his official Twitter account @jokowi on Monday morning.

"My appreciation to Roger Casugay, a Filipino surfer who gave up his chance to win the gold medal in a bid to help an Indonesian athlete who fell [into the sea] during the competition," Jokowi wrote on Monday.

"Winning a competition and upholding sportsmanship is important, but still, humanity is above all. [...] Greetings from Indonesia," he said.

The post has received more than 16,000 likes and more than 3,900 retweets as of Monday afternoon, with many Indonesians commenting that they were thankful for and proud of Casugay.

Twitter account @onwat29 wrote in the caption: "You are a true winner. A winner of the hearts of Filipino and Indonesian people."

On Friday, news of Casugay went viral on social media after photos of him rescuing Indonesian Arip Nurhidayat at Monaliza Point, La Union, in the northern Philippines, were posted on a Facebook account owned by Jefferson Ganuelas.

One photo showed Casugay paddling to Arip's assistance after he noticed that the Indonesian surfer's ankle leash had broken and he was being swept away in the middle of the competition and "being pounded by triple overhead bomb waves".

Another photo showed Casugay and Arip standing on the same surfboard while heading back to the shore.

The #seagames2019 surfing is on hold. Indonesian longboard sensation @mencosss broke his leash and swept away and being...

Posted by Jefferson Ganuelas on Thursday, 5 December 2019

The post went viral with more than 2,000 likes and 6,400 shares.

Casugay won the gold medal for the men's longboard surfing competition on Sunday.

More about
INDONESIA Jokowi PHILIPPINES

TRENDING

Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES