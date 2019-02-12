Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

Reports of hundreds of graduates turning up for a walk-in job interview for district council sanitation workers in Tamil Nadu, India, have gone viral, according to Makkal Osai.

The interview was held by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corpo ration to fill 549 permanent positions for sanitation workers.

However, hundreds of young graduates with diplomas and degrees, including those with engineering credentials, turned up for the interview.

This was despite the job requirement stating merely basic reading and writing.

The graduates who came for the interview said they were desperate as jobs were hard to come by, with many saying that they were willing to do any work to help their families.

Some of the graduates claimed that even engineering jobs in private companies now offered salaries of only about 10,000 to 12,000 rupees (S$190 to S$230) per month.