Hundreds of Indonesian drivers stage protest, burn tyre in front of Gojek office

Gojek drivers wear jackets with the new logo on Monday. Gojek's new logo (nicknamed 'Solve') symbolizes a map pin, a motorcycle wheel and an eagle-eye view of a driver straddling a motorcycle.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Hundreds of motorbike taxi drivers protested in front of ride hailing service company Gojek's headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday as they demanded the return of the old incentive system, which they said gave them more bonuses.

The protesters, who began their rally at 9 a.m. and set a tire on fire, said they would not leave until top executives of the homegrown unicorn, including Gojek CEO Nadiem Makarim, would meet them to respond to their demands.

"We have come here to meet [Gokek's] vice president or Nadiem Makarim himself. We will not go home before any decision [regarding the demands] is made," said Rio, the coordinator of the protests, as quoted by kompas.com on Monday.

The protesters also demanded that the company reactivate the suspended accounts of some of the drivers so they serve customers through the app again.

Gojek vice president (VP) corporate affairs Michael Reza Say and VP regional strategy Gede Manggala reportedly addressed the crowds around 2 p.m., but the protest was still ongoing at 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

