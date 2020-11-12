Hundreds of pigs squashed to death in grisly Thailand road accident

Hundreds of baby pigs were killed in an auto accident and many others heavily injured when a truck transporting them flipped over in Pathum Thani province at 4am on Thursday.

The accident site was like something out of a horror film, with baby pigs screaming in pain and others lying dead.

The truck driver did not sustain too many injuries and the vehicle was removed at 8am by police from the nearby Khu Bang Luang Police Station

Officers believe the driver fell asleep behind the wheel and ran into a concrete barrier, the impact of which made the truck flip. He faces charges of reckless driving.