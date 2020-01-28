Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A Hungarian under detention at Suvarnabhumi Airport while waiting to be sent back to his home country was found dead on Saturday in mysterious circumstances, Bang Phli police reported on Sunday (January 26) at 11.30am.

Balogh Laszlo, 60, was found dead on the first floor in the east area of the airport with no traces of violence or injuries. Police suspect he had been dead for eight hours when they found his body.

Laszlo was under detention for visa overstay. He was earlier supposed to return to his homeland on Friday (January 25) at noon. He had been detained like other violators and there was no sign of any attack on his body.

Police who patrolled the area at night saw him sleeping like the others but in the morning his body had gone cold.

Pol Colonel Nathapol Komintarachart, chief of Suvarnabhumi Police, said the Hungarian embassy had been asked to contact and inform his relatives.

The body would be sent to Rama Bangplee Hospital or the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute in Samut Prakan province for an autopsy to establish the cause of his death.

More about
Thailand Airports Hungary death

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family&#039;s home in Ceylon Road
Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'
Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is &#039;a plain and simple housewife&#039;
Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is 'a plain and simple housewife'
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES