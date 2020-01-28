Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

A Hungarian under detention at Suvarnabhumi Airport while waiting to be sent back to his home country was found dead on Saturday in mysterious circumstances, Bang Phli police reported on Sunday (January 26) at 11.30am.

Balogh Laszlo, 60, was found dead on the first floor in the east area of the airport with no traces of violence or injuries. Police suspect he had been dead for eight hours when they found his body.

Laszlo was under detention for visa overstay. He was earlier supposed to return to his homeland on Friday (January 25) at noon. He had been detained like other violators and there was no sign of any attack on his body.

Police who patrolled the area at night saw him sleeping like the others but in the morning his body had gone cold.

Pol Colonel Nathapol Komintarachart, chief of Suvarnabhumi Police, said the Hungarian embassy had been asked to contact and inform his relatives.

The body would be sent to Rama Bangplee Hospital or the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute in Samut Prakan province for an autopsy to establish the cause of his death.