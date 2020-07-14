Hunt continues for Myanmar man swept to sea in Phuket

There is still no sign of the Myanmar man who was swept into the sea while he was fishing just off the beach in Phuket on Sunday (July 12).

Officers from Patong Police Stations showed up at the scene after being notified by witnesses Sommai Panalai and Kritsada Boonthawon, who watched two men being pulled into the sea by a giant wave.

One man swam back to shore, but the other did not appear.

Myanmar national Naing Wai Yan Oo, said he had tried to help his friend Aung Zaw Htwe when they were hit by the waves, but the current was too strong.

Several agencies in Phuket are collaborating to hunt for the man, but there is still no sign of him.