Hunt on in Thai forest for ex-convict suspected of raping girl, 10

Police in Chaiyaphum province on Monday (Aug 17) launched a hunt for a man suspected of raping a 10-year-old girl.

A 35-years-old man from Chaiyaphum on Sunday informed Nong Sang subdistrict police that his daughter was allegedly raped by Prathan Wangson, aged 50, who had been visiting his house a few times earlier and had got acquainted with family members.

“Prathan came to me around noon with a bottle of liquor as a gift,” the complainant said. “I drank and fell asleep until 5pm and found that my daughter was missing. Neighbours told me that she had got on a bike with Prathan and was heading towards a temple. When I found her, she told me that she was raped.”

Witnesses reportedly told officials that they saw the suspect fleeing towards the Phu Pha Daeng forest that connects to Manjakhiri district in Khon Kaen province. Police in Nong Sang subdistrict, in Kaeng Khro district, have been scouring the forest areas, as they believed the suspect was hiding there.

Preliminary investigation found that Prathan had only recently been released from prison and had been convicted for drug and theft offences as well as raping of a minor girl and an elderly woman.