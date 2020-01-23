'I don't want to eat fish that has eaten plastic': Student gives letter for Merkel to German envoy

Wearing a black hijab, green blouse and long black skirt, Aeshnina Azzahra, a young environmentalist from Gresik, East Java, confidently stepped inside the German Embassy in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

In her backpack, the 12-year-old student of SMP 12 Gresik state junior high school carried a letter intended for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to demand the European country stop sending waste to Indonesia.

Nina's visit to the embassy was to personally hand over the letter, which she wrote in English, to German Ambassador to Indonesia Peter Schoof.

During her conversation with Schoof, Nina showed a diagram she had made on yellow cardboard. The diagram was about her observation on the journey of imported waste from Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya all the way to Bangun village in Mojokerto and Tropodo village in Sidoarjo.

"The imported paper waste was contaminated by plastic waste and it affected the people's lives and the environment," Nina said as quoted in a statement made available to The Jakarta Post.

Many residents in Bangun village make a living by sorting trash to be sold to recycling centres. However, too much waste is sent there so it pollutes the environment.

Some tofu factories in Tropodo village have been using plastic waste as fuel for their production. While this keeps their business running, the chemical waste produced contaminates the soil in the village.

"I bought a fish at Rolak Songo Market [in Sidoarjo, East Java] and when I opened its stomach I found plastic. I don't want to eat fish that has eaten plastic," Nina wrote in the letter.

She called on the German government also to tell other European countries to stop sending plastic waste to Indonesia and other developing countries in Asia.