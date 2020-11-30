Idle Japanese airport express train repurposed for teleworking

A teleworking trial was held on an idled Narita Express train at JR Ryogoku Station in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Friday (Nov 27).

The train service, which carries passengers between central Tokyo and Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, has drastically scaled-back operations since spring amid a decline in airport users due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With wireless internet access, power outlets and tables, the train cars are adequately equipped for telework.

The trial involved 160 telecommuters who had reserved their seats in advance.

'I usually work from home or at a coffee shop, but I think it’s important to change things up every once in a while. If I had the opportunity, I’d like to use [the train] again,' said a frequent telecommuter from Kokubunji, Tokyo.