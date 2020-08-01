'If offered a bigger house in exchange for my leg, I'd take it,' says Vietnamese man

"If anyone offered me a bigger house in exchange for my leg, I would give it to them in a heartbeat," says Vietnamese delivery man Hoang Van Xuan, a 56-year-old who lives in a tiny decrepit attic in Hanoi, in the moneyed commercial centre known as the Old Quarter.

Down the area's picturesque and gentrified streets that tourists love so much there are many residents living in abject poverty in tiny coffin-sized spaces like Xuan's.

His 5-square-metre (54-square-foot) attic is so small he can't stand up straight inside. Mould grows on the walls and flimsy metal sheets protect his pillow from the damp. There's no bed. A rose-printed blanket, his only bedding, is spread over a worn-out mattress.

"There's no door or lock," Xuan says. "If thieves get in it's only a waste of their time because I have nothing valuable."

Xuan watching the news in his tiny home in an alley off Hang Buom Street in Hanoi. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Vietnamese capital's famed Old Quarter comprises 36 streets north of Hoan Kiem Lake that date from the feudal era, before 1945, with each of the thoroughfares dedicated to a different trade or craft.

There are streets where businesses focus on shoes, toys or paper votive offerings, for example, but in recent years many Hanoians have become more entrepreneurially ambitious.

Commerce has flourished in the capital in the four decades since the Vietnam war ended. In the Old Quarter, gleaming office towers occupied by banks and corporate headquarters sit alongside the beckoning windows of hotels, luxury boutiques and other shops selling shoes, silk, jewellery, crafts, traditional herbs and the city's culinary delicacies.

Xuan is one of the long-time residents living amid this luxury who barely scrape by. He earns a little money by delivering packages from clothing stores in the Old Quarter to bus stations, to be distributed to various outlets in the country. He also works as a motorbike taxi driver, making about 100,000 Vietnamese dong (S$5.80) a day.

But as the popularity of bike-sharing platforms explodes, drivers and delivery men like Xuan, who are unfamiliar with modern mobile phone apps, can barely make ends meet.

"I can't even park and sit on my bike on the pavement so potential passengers can see me, because the police keep shooing me away," he says.

A street vendor selling a dessert outside a Cartier boutique in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Hanoi's winter is notorious for its humid chill and temperatures can fall to below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit), but Xuan prefers the icy cold to the summer swelter. His tiny room leaks badly during the summer rains. "It's suffocating in here during the summer," he says.