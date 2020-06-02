Ignorance, misguided policies allow rape culture to thrive in Indonesia

Around seven years ago, a female student from the University of Indonesia was about to meet her idol but little did she know that the meeting would haunt her for the rest of her life.

The idol, noted poet Sitok Srengenge, who was also one of the curators of the Salihara arts community, granted her an interview request as part of her poetry studies.

The student and Sitok agreed to meet at the poet's dorm but what was supposed to be an interview session turned out to be something entirely different.

Sitok allegedly plied the student with alcoholic drinks and then raped her. Using his manipulative influence on the young girl, he is alleged to have raped her repeatedly on different occasions until she became pregnant.

After falling into depression and contemplating suicide, the student, with the help of her lecturers and friends, found enough courage to report Sitok to the police in November 2013 and the case became public.

A couple of weeks after the report, two more women stepped forward and also accused Sitok of rape. The police took almost a year to name Sitok a suspect in October 2014.

Until now, however, Sitok has never faced trial for his alleged crimes.

Sitok lives a quiet and regular life despite the occasional incident, such as when two activist groups - One Billion Rising Yogyakarta and the Yogyakarta Women's Network (JPY) - successfully called for him to be removed from the lineup at a 2015 writing event in Singapore, while his alleged victims were still waiting for justice to be served.

In addition, Sitok's circle of friends, which includes influential figures from Indonesia's arts and cultural community, perhaps surprisingly, defend him by blaming his alleged victims for being willing to go to his home in the first place.