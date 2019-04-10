Ikee, swimmer with leukemia, enrolls in Nihon University

Swimmer Rikako Ikee, who announced in February that she has leukemia, enrolled in Nihon University's College of Sports Sciences and joined its swimming club, her management agency said Monday.

Ikee was absent from the ceremony for students entering the college, held in Tokyo the same day, because she was receiving treatment for her disease.

At Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, where Japan Swim 2019 started on April 2 and ran through Monday, spectators and swimmers were among those that wrote 1,456 messages to Ikee.

Among the messages, Japan Sports Agency Commissioner Daichi Suzuki wrote, "I'm waiting for you to be back in good health," and fellow swimmer Daiya Seto wrote, "Let's compete with the world at full speed when you're back."