Illegal Japanese manga site manager arrested in the Philippines

Natsu, center, sets off on another adventure with others in a scene from the final installment of 'Fairy Tail.'
PHOTO: Hiro Mashima/KODANSHA
AFP

A man who ran an illegal online manga comic library read by around 100 million people each month has been arrested in Manila, Philippine authorities said Tuesday.

Romi Hoshino, 28, managed 'Manga Mura' (Manga village), which shut down on its own in April last year as Japan launched a manhunt for the website's founder for massive violation of copyright.

About 100 million people each month used the popular pirate website, which made around 60,000 manga -- Japanese graphic novels or comics -- available to the public for free immediately after publication.

Manga publishers lost about 320 billion yen (S$4 billion) in potential revenues over a six-month period to February 2018 alone, Japan's Content Overseas Distribution Association said.

"It's an enormous amount and Manga Mura was a very big issue for manga editors," an official from the anti-piracy group told AFP.

"The Japanese government created a task force just to take measures against Manga Mura," the association official added.

Hoshino, who holds a Japanese passport, was arrested on Sunday at Manila airport after the Japanese embassy in Manila sought help in locating him, immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement, describing him as the Manga Mura manager.

"His presence in the country is a risk to public safety and security," and will likely be deported to Japan, Morente said.

More about

Japan japanese Copyright/Intellectual property
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Rebecca Lim hasn&#039;t seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Rebecca Lim hasn't seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread

SERVICES