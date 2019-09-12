'I'm desperate': Indonesian mum posts her daughter's rape case online after year-long investigation

A mother in Jeneponto regency, South Sulawesi, has posted about her child's rape case on social media as the police have not yet brought the alleged perpetrator to justice after a year of investigation.

"I'm desperate and I felt crushed because my daughter's future has been destroyed but the suspect is still out there, as the case has gone nowhere," she told The Jakarta Post on Friday as tears filled her eyes.

"Maybe [the police didn't swiftly investigate the case] because I'm poor."

The mother said she had frequently visited the Jeneponto Police office to get updates on the investigation, but police officers refused to share any information with her.

Furthermore, the mother feels devastated to see her eight-year-old daughter suffer trauma from the rape as she has refused to go back to school despite having been transferred to a different school.

"I know this is a shameful thing that should not be shared with the public. But I need justice, because my daughter's future has been destroyed," she said about her decision to post online about the rape case.

The mother alleged that last year her daughter was raped by a 17-year-old high school student who lived in the same neighborhood.

"My daughter was playing with her friend when the suspect offered her marbles. He then lured my daughter to his home and raped her. My daughter's friend saw it and reported it to my cousin," she said.

She initially did not believe that her daughter had been raped.

After she visited a doctor to check her daughter's condition, the doctor confirmed that her daughter had sustained genital injuries caused by the insertion of a blunt object.