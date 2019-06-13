Impoverished 12-year-old Thai schoolboy asks for leave to take care of 4 younger kids

A 12-year-old schoolboy has asked for a one-year leave from classes to take care of four younger children at home in Tambon Chum Phuang of Nakhon Ratchasima's Chum Phuang district.

The Prathom 6 pupil - identified only by his nickname "Arm" -told his teacher last week that he needed the time off from school to take care of his three-month-old half sister with a cleft lip and two other siblings aged 1 and 6 - each of whom were born from a different father - as well as his maternal grandparents' five-year-old son while the grandparents were working.

"I feel sympathy for the boy but I don't know what to do. If we don't work, there is no money to cover the household expenses --which are at least Bt200 (S$9) a day," Arm's 44-year-old grandmother, identified only by her nickname "Daeng", said.

Daeng and her husband work as scavengers to earn money to cover the household's daily expenses.