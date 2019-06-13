Impoverished 12-year-old Thai schoolboy asks for leave to take care of 4 younger kids

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Prasit Tangprasert
The Nation/Asia News Network

A 12-year-old schoolboy has asked for a one-year leave from classes to take care of four younger children at home in Tambon Chum Phuang of Nakhon Ratchasima's Chum Phuang district.

The Prathom 6 pupil - identified only by his nickname "Arm" -told his teacher last week that he needed the time off from school to take care of his three-month-old half sister with a cleft lip and two other siblings aged 1 and 6 - each of whom were born from a different father - as well as his maternal grandparents' five-year-old son while the grandparents were working.

"I feel sympathy for the boy but I don't know what to do. If we don't work, there is no money to cover the household expenses --which are at least Bt200 (S$9) a day," Arm's 44-year-old grandmother, identified only by her nickname "Daeng", said.

Daeng and her husband work as scavengers to earn money to cover the household's daily expenses.

Daeng previously had four children whose father had long passed away, and so she had raised them on her own in a makeshift hut at the municipal dumpsite until her three children were grown and moved away.

After being told to vacate the dumpsite, Daeng met her new and current husband, whose son allowed them to build a house to live on his land. Daeng's 26-year-old daughter left Arm and three children under Daeng's care when the daughter broke up with her husband and moved away to find work in Muang Nakhon Ratchasima.

Arm's unusual request prompted his two Ban Mai Patiroop School teachers to visit his home, where they learned about the impoverished living conditions and reported this to school director Wattana Khankhaeng, who in turn reported it to Primary Education Area Office director Peerapong Surasen.

That resulted in a visit by officials and an initial donation of rice, dry food, clothes and some money. Peerapong said Arm needed to complete the compulsory education at Mathayom 3, and had asked the boy to continue studying and take days off as necessary.

The boy could take home assignments for the lessons he missed, while his class teacher would check in on him regularly to make sure he catches up with peers, he said. "I'm proud and happy to be able to take care of my brothers and sisters and lessen my grandparents' burdens despite some tiredness and lack of my own playtime," said the schoolboy, who also asked that kind-hearted people donate milk powder, baby clothes and diapers for his two younger siblings.

More about

Thailand poverty
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
TV host Ah Xiang caught cheating with Cheryl Hsieh, apology leaves us confused
TV host Ah Xiang caught cheating with Cheryl Hsieh, apology leaves us confused
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
Singapore&#039;s food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Singapore's food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe&#039;s wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe's wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Chinese university entrance exam maths question leaves US teacher stumped
Chinese university entrance exam maths question leaves US teacher stumped

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free McDonald&#039;s breakfast on Father&#039;s Day and $1 durian hotpot
Free McDonald's breakfast on Father's Day, $1 durian hotpot and other deals
Thai fashion brand Pomelo opens first overseas store in Singapore
Thai fashion brand Pomelo opens first overseas store in Singapore

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home

SERVICES