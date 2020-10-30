Impressionable Japanese man changes 7 styles in 16 years

Most people in a relationship pick up their partner’s style over the years.

A Japanese man recently proved this statement true as he shared on Twitter seven driver’s license IDs with drastically different hairstyles.

The social media user credited his ever-changing styles to being easily influenced by the girlfriends he had at the time.

In a follow-up tweet, he explained that the first picture was for a scooter license when he was 17 years old, while subsequent photos were taken when he was 23, 26, 27, 30 and 33.

PHOTO: Twitter/gothspiderbitch

The photos show the man sporting different hairstyles including long side-swept blonde bangs, long, dark, straight locks, spiky hair-dos and slicked back looks.

PHOTO: Twitter/gothspiderbitch

The man also revealed that he is now happily married to the woman who inspired his third look.

His photos greatly amused social media users with many praising his “metamorphosis” abilities, while others drew comparisons between him and Brad Pitt.

PHOTO: Twitter/gothspiderbitch

The famed Hollywood actor also made headlines in the past for looking like his girlfriends, and an article was even published in 2018, titled: “Brad: the man who likes to look like his girlfriend.”