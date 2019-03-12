This independent label sells "breastfeeding-friendly" swimsuits

PHOTO: Instagram/float_swim
B. Del Rio
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Mar 12, 2019

For some people, the process of shopping for swimwear is enough to induce anxiety. Most moms, especially those who have just given birth, usually get conscious of their postpartum bodies. And of course, there's that issue of having to breastfeed their babies. But Float Swimwear wants to help moms overcome these concerns.

In an Instagram post, they highlighted how their swimsuits, available in XS-3XL, are "breastfeeding-friendly." They further captioned the photos of a breastfeeding mom with a long empowering message. A part of it reads: "Though the world keeps telling us they know better, wear what you like. Go ahead and strip away all the layers of shame and expectation. Your body is yours: for pleasure, for purpose, for nourishment, for fun." Adding that, "As your body goes through the seasons, let it change and blossom and bear fruit. This is a transformation that should never be covered up. Clothe yourself with the confidence that you know exactly what your body can do."

Now that's a message we can get behind. We truly hope moms will realise that their bodies are beautiful―and, yes, just as much as the next woman, they can totally work those cute swimwear they've been eyeing on online shops since forever. It's a shame to let your insecurities get in the way of you and your baby enjoying the summer.

Dear Mother, Shame was the smoke that lingered in your mirrors. The expectation to be modest and unblemished, a vessel only valued for its fruit. You were conditioned to embrace your purpose, but not your power. As if the world had the right to tell you how to use your body. And yet, through fear and joy, pleasure and pain, you emerge triumphant. If you can birth life, you can create anything. Listen closely: love yourself as much as you love your baby. Though she leaves your body, her heartbeat is still an echo of yours. You are raising a child, but still growing yourself. You don't have to look or act or feed the way they say. Trust your body, trust your instincts and trust the process. Though the world keeps telling us they know better, wear what you like. Go ahead and strip away all the layers of shame and expectation. Your body is yours: for pleasure, for purpose, for nourishment, for fun. As your body goes through the seasons, let it change and blossom and bear fruit. This is a transformation that should never be covered up. Clothe yourself with the confidence that you know exactly what your body can do. ♡ Shop breastfeeding-friendly swimsuits available in XS-3XL sizes at Float Swimwear, Adora (Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-la PLaza Mall) and online | www.floatswimwear.com 🌹

