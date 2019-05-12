India bus conductor who failed to return 2 cents gets fined $29

A bus conductor who failed to return one rupee (S$0.02) in change to a passenger was fined 1,500 rupees, Malaysia Nanban reported.

The passenger was initially awarded 80,000 rupees as compensation by the consumers' commission in Tamil Nadu, India.

However, the transportation company submitted an appeal.

The commission upheld that the bus conductor was duty-bound to return the one rupee balance. But the commission then reduced the compensation to 1,500 rupees.

The case started in 2015 when a passenger named Muruganantham was travelling from Vadacheri to Chennai on a state-run public bus.

He paid 125 rupees for a 124 rupee ticket but did not receive the balance of one rupee despite asking several times for it.

His complaints to the higher-ups on the transportation board were ignored because of the meagre sum involved.

So, Muruganantham decided to pursue his case with the consumers' commission.