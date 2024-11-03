India criticises Canada for linking minister to Sikh plots

NEW DELHI - India's foreign ministry said on Saturday (Nov 2) it had lodged a protest with Canada for linking its home minister to alleged plots against Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

The ministry also accused Ottawa of surveillance of some Indian consular staff.

Canada's global affairs department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made outside usual work hours.

The Washington Post newspaper first reported in October that Canadian officials alleged Amit Shah, considered the number two in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday that he had told The Washington Post that Shah was behind the plots.

"It was conveyed in a note that the government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India," foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Jaiswal said what he called Canada's "unfounded insinuations" would have serious consequences for bilateral ties between the two nations.

Jaiswal also said Canada has informed India's consular officials that they have been under audio and video surveillance, and that India viewed this as "harassment and intimidation". He did not say when Canada informed Indian officials about this.

India has previously denied any role in the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the alleged targeting of other dissidents there. The dispute has led to expulsions of diplomats in both countries.

ALSO READ: Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats and hinder immigration, analysts say