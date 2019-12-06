India evacuates hundreds of thousands as Cyclone Vayu builds fury

MUMBAI - India evacuated hundreds of thousands of people to shelters along the coast in its western state of Gujarat as a cyclone gathering intensity over the Arabian Sea was expected to hit land on Thursday (June 13).

Weather officials said Cyclone Vayu, with wind speeds equivalent to those of a Category 1 hurricane, is set to cross the coast with sustained wind speeds of 145kmh to 155kmh, and could gust as high as 170kmh.

The state government said it had begun moving about 300,000 people from the most vulnerable areas into shelters.

"We have started evacuation in coastal districts today morning," a Gujarat disaster management official said on Wednesday.