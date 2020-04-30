India ministers get flak over 'photo op'

Several state ministers in Tamil Nadu, India, were ridiculed for posing like they were eating the meals served by the state-run welfare kitchen, reported Makkal Osai.

The ministers were visiting Vellore to hand out food supplies to their supporters.

Pictures which showed the ministers and council officials not practising social distancing at the event were heavily criticised.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the ministers who visited a nearby Amma Unavagam were just pretending to eat for photo purposes.

One of the state assemblymen was photographed as if he was about to take a bite of the food with his face mask still on.

Commenters questioned the act and asked whether the food being served to the public was not good enough for the ministers.

The state government operates the canteens throughout the state which have been serving meals from one Indian rupees (less than S$0.02) during the ongoing curfew.