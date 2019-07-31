India outlaws controversial Muslim 'instant divorce'

A Muslim woman eats as she sits on the stairs of Jama Masjid in the old quarters of New Delhi on July 25, 2019.

NEW DELHI - India's parliament passed on Tuesday (July 30) a law against the controversial Muslim practice of "instant divorce", making it a criminal offence punishable by up to three years in prison.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government pushed through the bill despite stiff resistance from several opposition parties and a previous failed attempt to move the bill in the upper house.

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history," Mr Modi tweeted after the bill finally cleared the upper house.

"Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!"

Instant divorce, or "triple talaq", is when a Muslim man ends his marriage by simply saying "talaq" - which means "you are divorced" in Arabic - three times in succession.

The Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional in 2017 and asked the government to legislate against it.

Mr Modi held a sizable lower house majority in his first term when he first attempted to outlaw it, but did not have sufficient upper house support to pass the law.