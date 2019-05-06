India political leader in spotlight over viral video

PRIYANKA Gandhi Vadra, a leader of the Congress Party, has been in the news after a video went viral showing a group of children chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights asked Priyanka for an explanation, who was captured in the video, as election rules prohibited the use of children in political campaigns, Makkal Osai reported.

Apparently, the children were also chanting abusive slogans.

Priyanka was seen in the video, watching the children and laughing.

Other news outlets in India quoted Priyanka as saying that she stopped the children immediately after she heard the abusive words in their chant.

Priyanka, 47, is the granddaughter of India's first female prime minister Indira Gandhi.

She holds the post of Congress general secretary in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

Her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is Congress president, is Modi's rival in India's election.