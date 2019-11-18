Indian businessman sells clean air at oxygen bar

PHOTO: Instagra/oxy_pure
Sira Habibu
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

An enterprising businessman in Delhi, India, has started an oxygen bar where customers can buy clean air, the same daily reported.

Pollution in the capital city hit dangerous levels and schools, which had been reopened after being closed since Nov 1, were shut down again for two more days.

Affected residents could visit the bar and breathe in 95 per cent pure air for 10 to 15 minutes for 299 rupees (S$5.68), the operator said.

The premises is enriched with about four to five times the normal level of oxygen.

Customers can also choose the flavour or scent such vanilla, cherry, badam, spearmint, lemon, orange, garden, cinnamon and lavender.

Ten poor Indian families in Kota Baru received PPR housing thanks to the efforts of the Malaysia Kelantan India Vamsavali Association, Malaysia Nanban reported.

The families, from the B40 group, were among the recipients of the 1,000 low-cost houses.

Eight of the 10 families received the offer letters before Deepavali.

