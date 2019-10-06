Indian court convicts six over rape, murder of 8-year-old girl

Indian Punjab Police personnel escort a police vehicle carrying the seven accused on June 10, 2019. Six of them were convicted while one was found not guilty.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

PATHANKOT, India - An Indian court on Monday (June 10) convicted six men of involvement in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in India's Jammu and Kashmir state last year, said a prosecution lawyer.

The case sparked outrage and criticism of the country's ruling party after some of its members opposed charges being laid.

The girl, from a nomadic Muslim community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

Among those accused were a Hindu priest and police officers, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

"This is a victory of truth," prosecution lawyer M. Farooqi told reporters outside the court. "The girl and her family has got justice today. We are satisfied with the judgment."

The prosecution was seeking the death penalty for three men - priest Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar - who were convicted of rape and murder, he said.

The three others, Surinder Kumar, Tilak Raj and Anand Dutta, were convicted of lesser crimes of destroying evidence.

A lawyer leading the legal team representing the accused, Mr AK Sawhney, told reporters they planned to appeal the verdict.

The case shocked India, which has an appalling record for violence against women and girls, and led to the introduction of the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12.

The trial, held in private, began over a year ago in Pathankot, a town about 70km from Rasana village in Kathua district, where the incident happened, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Supreme Court shifted the trial to the neighbouring state of Punjab after the girl's family and lawyer said they faced death threats, and local lawyers and Hindu politicians, including some from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, held protests against police filing charges in court.

India has long been plagued by violence against women and children. Reported rapes climbed 60 per cent to 40,000 from 2012 to 2016, according to government statistics, and many more go unreported, especially in rural areas.

In total, there are eight people accused of involvement in the case. The seventh man, named as Vishal, was found not guilty on Monday, Mr Farooqi said, while the eighth, a juvenile, is currently awaiting trial.

More about

india Rape Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Model Ngoc Trinh may be fined for skimpy Cannes outfit
Model Ngoc Trinh may be fined for skimpy Cannes outfit
Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Taxi driver in viral video removed carpark gantry barrier in Jurong East because it was faulty
Taxi driver in viral video removed carpark gantry barrier in Jurong East because it was faulty
Casino king Stanley Ho&#039;s daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house
Casino king Stanley Ho's daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house
42-year age gap between former child singer and Datuk a hot topic in Malaysia
42-year age gap between former child singer and Datuk a hot topic in Malaysia
14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio
14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens today - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens today - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Jerry Yan glum over news of former girlfriend Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage
Jerry Yan glum over news of former girlfriend Lin Chi-ling's marriage

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 10-16: Free-flow xiao long bao and free Haagen-Dazs froyo minicups
Free-flow xiao long bao, free Haagen-Dazs froyo minicups and other deals
Seven things you should never heat in the microwave
Seven things you should never heat in the microwave
10 things to keep in mind when booking Airbnb accommodation
10 things to keep in mind when booking Airbnb accommodation
We sample some of the newest Singapore craft beers on the market, and here&#039;s our verdict
We sample some of the newest Singapore craft beers on the market, and here's our verdict

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person

SERVICES