Indian doctor drives patient to hospital in ambulance

PHOTO: Twitter/DCSSN
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A female doctor has been praised for driving a pregnant patient through dangerous mountain roads in Meghalaya, India because the ambulance driver was on leave.

Makkal Osai reported that the doctor worked in a rural hospital within the mountainous West Garo Hills district.

When one of the patients went into labour, they had to transfer her to a larger hospital in Tura.

However, the hospital's sole ambulance driver was on leave as there was a general strike by private ambulance drivers in the state.

The doctor said she had a driver's licence and since the patient was in critical condition, she decided to drive her there.

The sight of a woman driving the ambulance drew attention throughout the 36km journey.

Witnesses took photos and videos especially when the ambulance arrived at the city hospital.

The images and videos went viral and drew much commendation for the doctor.

The mother and child are in stable condition.

