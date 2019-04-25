Indian election parties put the beat down with hopes hip-hop will sway first-time voters

A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’.

It's election season in India and the winds of hip-hop are blowing through the country's political system as parties battle it out to entice some of the nation's 85 million first-time voters.

With more than half of India's population under the age of 25, rap has emerged as a universal language that politicians hope to use in their attempts to converse with the younger generation.

That's doubly true given the recent increases in campaign spending. Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent a whopping US$115 million (S$156 million) on its general election campaign in 2014, making it the most expensive in India's electoral history.

Across all parties, a cumulative US$300 million was spent on a veritable blitz of advertising campaigns that year, with political consultancies and ad agencies trying to reach out to the country's massive digital audiences.

Young dancers in neon-coloured trainers and baseball caps remind viewers to vote for Modi in a BJP music video.Photo: Youtube

This year's general elections are expected to be even costlier - the most expensive on Earth, in fact, with an estimated US$7 billion being spent on party campaigns, surpassing even the United States, which spent US$6.5 billion on its most recent electoral races.

India's rap scene, at about a decade old, is still young by American standards. But in that time it has grown from derivative roots to become something inspired and original that now enjoys mainstream popularity.

Many rappers started their journey in English-speaking social media circles, but the bold vernacularising of Mumbai's underground artists gave birth to a new genre known as "gully rap". Its performers speak Marathi and Hindi and its content is both relatable and confident. Pioneering artists like Divine helped bring the genre into the mainstream, but it was the behemoth of Bollywood that truly opened the floodgates of widespread acclaim.

Gully Boy, released in February, is the rags-to-riches story of a rapper pursuing his dreams in the cramped lanes of Dharavi, a Mumbai slum. The film made more than US$30 million at the box office and songs from its soundtrack such as Apna Time Aega (My Time Shall Come) and Azadi (Freedom) have dominated the airwaves and social media ever since.

Political parties were quick to notice this trend and quickly started co-opting hip-hop for their own campaign songs.

"Thanks to Gully Boy, a lot of people, including those in political parties, have realised the widespread popularity of rap and hip-hop among the youth," said Mumbai-based music journalist Amit Gurbaxani. "They're simply trying to capitalise on the craze."

In January, the BJP released a rap song called Modi Once More. Featuring a semi-professional video shot in black and white, it begins by focusing on women's empowerment before quickly moving on to the party's main electoral strategy - hyping up national security.

Soon after the massive success of Gully Boy, the BJP picked up on the track Azadi, which was originally inspired by slogans chanted by student activists, and made its own version taunting the Gandhi family of political rivals the Congress party.

on Twitter While @RahulGandhi will stay up all night wondering what new lies to peddle tomorrow morning, we leave you with this goal for 2019.



Have a happy friday night, people! :) pic.twitter.com/WOXOJ1QPYO — BJP (@BJP4India) February 8, 2019

Congress then responded with its own version, with a video featuring a montage of BJP leaders.

This in turn inspired supporters of both parties to make their own videos and memes set to songs from Gully Boy, racking up millions of views in the process.

Congress' clarion call for this year's elections has come in the form of a song titled Ab Hoga Nyay (There Will Be Justice Now), which Gurbaxani, the music journalist, describes as more of a rock anthem.

Named after the party's signature poverty-reduction policy, the track was written by acclaimed lyricist Javed Akhtar and promises to rid the country of the BJP's "scams" and "politics of hate".

Gurbaxani said neither party had credited the artists whose music they have "co-opted", yet they still believe it "will help them appeal to the youth".

Earlier this month, the BJP released a slickly produced music video featuring the hook "My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done", with young dancers in neon-coloured trainers and baseball caps reminding the viewer to vote for Modi. The video ends with the hashtag #MyFirstVotetoModi. It has been viewed almost 10 million times on YouTube alone.

However, not all members of the target audience are impressed. "I am sensible enough to cast my vote based on the actual work done by political parties," said Lakshya Mahajan, a 20-year-old music student from New Delhi. "I honestly feel they are trying too hard. If you hear the song carefully, they talk about issues such as corruption, equality, freedom and so much more but the truth is something else and we all know that."

Gurbaxani, the music journalist, said some of these campaign songs are simply preaching to the choir. "I'd like to believe that young people, specifically the 18 to 23 year olds, are not so naive as to think that a party that makes a rap video is cool and that's therefore a good enough reason to vote for them," he said.

The irony of political parties using rap, which began as a way of voicing protest against those in power, is not lost on him, either. "Almost all actual political rap in the country, for instance songs by acts such as the Mumbai-based multilingual Swadesi, is anti-establishment and speaks strongly against the politics of hate," he said.

Only time will tell if the political parties' hip-hop tracks will be enough to sway first-time voters in this year's election, but one thing is for sure - it is the younger generation who hold the keys to power this time round.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.