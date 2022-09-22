Indian man killed after using girlfriend's nude photos on social media 'for fun'

A doctor in India who allegedly used his girlfriend's nude photographs to masquerade as a woman online has been murdered, police said.

The girlfriend, 27, and three men were arrested over the murder in the southern city of Bangalore on Monday (Sept 19).

The doctor, also 27, was unconscious when he was hospitalised with serious injuries. He died on September 14 after earlier slipping into a coma.

A report by The Indian Express newspaper said the girlfriend, an architect, had been living with the doctor for a year, and recently discovered he was sharing nude photos of her on social media.

Deputy Police Commissioner for South East Bangalore, C K Baba, told local media that the woman was enraged after she found the images on Instagram and confronted her boyfriend.

He had purportedly told her that he had created a fake profile and shared the private photos "just for fun".

Further police investigation revealed that the man was allegedly masquerading as a woman, and was sharing his girlfriend's private photos as proof of his identity, The Indian Express reported.

The suspect confided in her friends, who arranged a get-together at one of their homes on the night of September 10. It was there the woman and her accomplices assaulted the doctor with a floor mop and bottles, police said.

He fell unconscious and was then taken to a hospital.

The woman also called the victim's elder brother and claimed she had walked out of the house to attend a phone call when a fight broke out between her partner and her friends, Baba said.

"She initially tried to put the blame on her friends and said she was not part of the attack.

"However, following repeated interrogation and cross-examining of the accused, police learned that she was involved in the crime," he added.

"We still do not know the intention of the accused – whether they wanted to assault [the doctor] or planned to kill him," a police officer told The Indian Express.

The police have deleted the photos shared online by the doctor, and taken down the fake Instagram and Facebook profiles he had created, the officer added.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.