Indian man kills self after father gives him advice on love

A man has killed himself by drinking poison in front of his girlfriend's house in Tamil Nadu, India.

Apparently, he was dejected and depressed after his father told him to concentrate on his career and further his studies.

Malaysia Nanban reported that the father had advised him after finding out that his 20-year-old son was dating the girl.

The man had been working as a computer system operator in a private company.

He did not turn up for work the following day after hearing what his father had to say about his relationship.

He left the house later that night and did not return home.

He was later found unconscious in front of his girlfriend's house by neighbours, who called an ambulance.

The man had apparently consumed an unknown poison.

He died before paramedics reached the scene.