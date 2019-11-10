Indian security guard gives ATM a good wash

A bank security guard in Tirupurr, Tamil Nadu, short-circuited an ATM after washing it to show his appreciation for the machine, Malaysia Nanban reported.

The unnamed guard then decorated it with a flower garland and anointed it with turmeric.

He did that in conjunction with the Aayudha Pooja, a part of the Navratiri festival which is celebrated by Hindus all over the world.

The pooja, or worship, is carried out to show one's appreciation and to bless one's tools including vehicles, writing utensils and sickles.

The tradition stems from various legends and myths associated with the Navratiri festival.