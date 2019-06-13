Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class

A 17-year-old Indian student was killed on June 8 after he got into an argument with his classmates over a seat.

Ranjit Kumar Singh was attacked by a group of students in Deoria, India as he was leaving class.

According to a report, the teen got into a disagreement with the group on June 6, when he insisted on sitting in the first row of seats in their classroom at a training institute.

Their feud did not end there as the group was still angry with Singh. They hatched a plan to confront and attack him.