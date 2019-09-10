Indian woman said to have killed six relatives over property

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

Police in Kerala, India have arrested a woman who is suspected to have killed six relatives over 14 years by cyanide poisoning to obtain their property,Tamil dailies reported.

She is believed to have killed her mother-in-law and father-in-law in 2002 and 2008. Then she poisoned her husband in 2011 and killed another relative in 2014.

She then allegedly targeted her deceased husband's cousin Shaju's wife and daughter in 2014 and 2016.After wiping out almost the entire family, she married Shaju in an arrangement that she allegedly initiated.

Police have arrested the woman and two men suspected of supplying her with the cyanide used in the murders.

Only the husband was identified as having traces of cyanide in his system at the time of his death, but she was not a suspect then. The bodies of all the victims have been exhumed for further investigation.

Shaju, who lost his first wife and daughter in that murder spree, claimed he did not know of her murder plot.

The woman has apparently confessed to the crimes and said it was all done to take over their property.

More about
india Murder/Manslaughter arrested

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES