Indian woman said to have killed six relatives over property

Police in Kerala, India have arrested a woman who is suspected to have killed six relatives over 14 years by cyanide poisoning to obtain their property,Tamil dailies reported.

She is believed to have killed her mother-in-law and father-in-law in 2002 and 2008. Then she poisoned her husband in 2011 and killed another relative in 2014.

She then allegedly targeted her deceased husband's cousin Shaju's wife and daughter in 2014 and 2016.After wiping out almost the entire family, she married Shaju in an arrangement that she allegedly initiated.

Police have arrested the woman and two men suspected of supplying her with the cyanide used in the murders.

Only the husband was identified as having traces of cyanide in his system at the time of his death, but she was not a suspect then. The bodies of all the victims have been exhumed for further investigation.

Shaju, who lost his first wife and daughter in that murder spree, claimed he did not know of her murder plot.

The woman has apparently confessed to the crimes and said it was all done to take over their property.