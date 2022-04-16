India's 'anti-Romeo' squads: Protecting women or targeting Muslims?

Indian schoolteacher Raees Khan was sitting on a bench waiting for his wife to finish shopping when police officers descended on him last week.

"They started interrogating me. I showed them my ID, still they frisked me like a criminal. Thankfully, my wife arrived else things would have gotten out of hand," the 31-year-old said.

Khan is among the many men in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh who have been targeted by "anti-Romeo squads", crack teams of police officers deployed in public spaces around girls' colleges and schools, shopping centres, markets, parks, bus stops and railway stations. They are tasked with arresting "Romeos" who engage in "Eve teasing" - Indian euphemisms for sexual predators and sexual harassment, respectively.

These squads were recently revived after first being deployed in 2017 by Uttar Pradesh's firebrand chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is known for espousing a brand of hardline Hindu nationalism and won re-election last month.

Women in India have long been sexually harassed in public and some of the most egregious offenders can be found in Uttar Pradesh, home to about one-seventh of the country's population.

Of the 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women in the country last year, about half (15,828) were from the state, according to a report by the National Commission for Women, a constitutional body that advises the government on policy matters. The complaints included cases of molestation, rape, attempted rape and cybercrimes, as well as reports of police apathy towards victims.

Given these statistics, women have asked if the focus should not be on major crimes rather than street harassment. Activists also point to the anti-Romeo squads' behaviour, with some being accused of acting like vigilantes and infringing the civil liberties of people who are just trying to go about their day.

"The authorities need to clearly define who a 'Romeo' is," said Preeti Upreti, a history professor at Delhi University who has experienced street harassment. "We need to know who qualifies as an offender."

"People have complained about police harassing young men and even some women if they were with male friends, siblings or even husbands in their zealousness to protect the girls," she said.

Upreti said that when the squads were first launched back in 2017, many innocent young men were rounded up, reprimanded, publicly shamed and lectured on morality or simply whisked off to the police station. This included those who were with female siblings or their partners. Many had their faces blackened with ink by the anti-Romeo squads.

Hasina Khan, an activist and co-founder of the Bebak Collective women's rights group, said that such behaviour constituted a violation of personal freedoms, comparing it to the religious police in places like Afghanistan, who enforce the Taliban's harsh interpretation of Islamic law and oppress women.

"At the centre of this thoughtless move are two conflicting narratives," Khan said. The first is the "facade" of officers protecting women by policing their interactions.

"And the other is that young women and men have the right to choose who they want to be with, how and when, and not the state. The clash between these two is creating discord," she said.

For Indian Shakespeare fans, the misnomer is particularly offensive, given that Romeo was not a sexual predator in the play but a star-crossed lover of fellow protagonist Juliet.

Anti-Muslim squads?

Given Adityanath's track record - National Human Rights Commission figures show victimisation and harassment of minorities have grown in Uttar Pradesh since he took office - there are those who believe the anti-Romeo squads actually seek to target Muslim men. About 38 million of the state's 200 million people are Muslim.

Adityanath is one of five state leaders seeking to clampdown on interfaith marriages, claiming that Muslim men have been attempting to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage in a practice termed "Love Jihad".

"The [squads] are geared towards intimidating Muslim youth and Hindu women from mingling or marrying," said Asma Siddiqui, a 19-year-old student at Delhi University from Uttar Pradesh. "This not only militates against the Indian constitution which promotes secularism but also violates our mobility, idea of love, sexuality and desire."

Women's rights activist Kavita Krishnan said the anti-Romeo squads would encourage Hindu supremacist mob violence against interfaith and inter-caste couples, because no distinction is made between a consensual relationship and sexual harassment.

"Such moves legitimise vigilante mobs who will now harass Muslim men under the garb of protecting women. The move is not only misogynistic, but also Islamophobic, non-inclusive and undemocratic," she said.

Lawyer Nikita Sonavane, who co-founded the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project community group, said it could also encourage corruption among the police. Others say this would entail them harassing innocent men to seek bribes or sexual favours.

"Such surveillance is basically to forestall certain relationships considered by the state as a challenge to the existing social order which requires that one marries only within one's caste and religion. It has no place for love," Sonavane said.

Experts say there are less intrusive and more democratic ways to police "Eve teasing". In southern Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Mahila Rakshak (Women's Protection) Programme relies on surreptitious use of spy cameras to catch offenders. At Delhi University, meanwhile, an initiative launched in 2015 has college girls working with local policewomen to check such cases. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh use roving policemen in plain clothes to record harassment on hidden cameras.

Yet there are some parents like Uttar Pradesh housewife Ram Kumari who feel that the spectre of punishment will ensure "good behaviour" among Indian youth.

"Misguided Indian youngsters are blindly aping the West by dating in public or having interfaith or inter caste marriages," said the 49-year-old, who has a 22-year-old daughter.

"This behaviour is against Indian culture. The fear of cops will keep them in check."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.