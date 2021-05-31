India's fugitive billionaires: How Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi try to escape justice at home by fleeing abroad

A frenzied police manhunt in the Caribbean for fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who was arrested in Dominica on Wednesday (May 28), has once again spotlighted the messy issue of India ’s runaway billionaires.

Choksi, owner of defunct Indian jewellery giant Gitanjali Group, had been on the run for more than three years.

Mehul Choksi, who was arrested in Dominica on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Twitter/ANI

The 62-year-old is being investigated by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation – alongside his nephew and business partner Nirav Modi – on suspicion of embezzling funds from the state-owned Punjab National Bank in a fraud worth some US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion).

Uncle and nephew both fled India in January 2018, days before details of the scandal involving the country’s second-largest lender broke.

Modi made his way to Britain , where he reportedly claimed political asylum and attempted to lay low for several months before being arrested in March 2019. He is currently fighting extradition to India and has repeatedly been denied bail by British authorities.

Choksi, meanwhile, migrated to the Caribbean tax haven of Antigua and Barbuda, where he had gained citizenship via a government-run scheme that offers investors “golden passports” in return for buying luxury property, starting a multimillion-dollar business or contributing to the islands’ National Development Fund.

His arrest in Dominica reportedly came as he was attempting to escape to communist Cuba by boat.

However, Choksi’s lawyer Wayne Marsh in Dominica told the media that the businessman had been abducted while on his way to a restaurant for dinner, adding in a statement that it was “fishy that nobody seems to be looking into how exactly he reached Dominica”.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne subsequently asked his counterparts in Dominica to repatriate Choksi to India. But Choksi is no longer an Indian citizen, said Marsh, and could not be repatriated.

The fugitive jewellers are not the first Indian tycoons to attempt to flee justice at home by moving abroad, however.

Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India on fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his Kingfisher Airlines , fled to Britain in 2016. The 65-year-old self-proclaimed “King of Good Times ” used to regularly hobnob with India’s rich and famous; bought Formula One , cricket and football teams; had a fleet of private jets; and owned more than 150 luxury cars before his fall from grace.

Force India co-owner, Vijay Mallya, leaves after an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, in central London, Britain, June 13, 2017.

PHOTO: Reuters

He is accused of, among other things, defaulting on debts of more than US$1.3 billion related to his collapsed airline, including millions of dollars in unpaid wages.

Despite losing what was described at the time as his final appeal against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India, Mallya remains in Britain – though unlike Modi, who is imprisoned at London’s Wandsworth Prison, the one-time “Richard Branson of India” is out on bail and is rumoured to have applied for political asylum.

In March this year, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the upper house of the country’s parliament that “Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi – all of them are coming back to face the law of this land … One after [the] other everybody is coming back to this country to face the law of this country.”

Yet India has a poor track record in securing extraditions. A right to information request filed by a Mumbai-based citizen activist last year revealed that the country had only managed to bring back two fugitive “economic offenders” from abroad over the preceding half-decade.

This is despite some 313 active “red notices”– Interpol’s most urgent arrest alert – having been issued on behalf of New Delhi, according to a source in the foreign ministry.

Of these, 72 relate to fugitive Indian nationals under investigation for financial irregularities and fraud, a former government minister revealed in parliament in February last year.

Much of the reason India struggles to bring its citizens home to face justice is a lack of bilateral agreements with other countries.

“While many nations have extradition treaties with over 100 countries each, India has such arrangements with only 47 countries,” said Kapil Sirohi, a Delhi-based lawyer who specialises in international and extradition law. “We also don’t have treaties with most of our neighbours including China, Pakistan and Myanmar which creates major bottlenecks in bringing back offenders who have fled the country.”

Sirohi said rich Western nations were often happy to offer fugitive tycoons a “quid pro quo” of sorts. “While the country offers them a safe refuge, these cash-lush criminals pour billions into local economies,” he said.

Kanwal Sibal, a former foreign secretary of India, described extradition as a “nasty business”. “Even in Europe, where such laws and their enforcement is very rigorous, authorities’ attempts to bring back fugitives often prove futile,” he told This Week In Asia , citing the difficulties faced by Spain, whose attempts to extradite fugitive former politicians under a European arrest warrant have repeatedly been frustrated by courts in Belgium.

The separatist politicians are wanted for sedition, among other criminal charges, in relation to a banned independence referendum for the Spanish region of Catalonia that was held in 2017.

“Extradition requires a 100 per cent foolproof and watertight case against the accused which [India law enforcement] agencies are often unable to provide,” Sibal said.

“So when they face the laser sharp scrutiny of Western courts, they flounder. Further, these [fugitive] billionaires are represented by the best legal minds who know how to exploit every systemic loophole to ensure their clients don’t get extradited.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.