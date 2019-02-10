IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after 'technical glitch'; Indian minister says engine on fire

An IndiGo flight to Delhi had to return to the Goa airport and make an emergency landing after its engine developed "some technical issues" mid-air, the airline said on Monday.
IndiGo flight 6E-336, operating from Goa to Delhi on September 29 returned to Goa due to "technical issues in engine", the airline said in a statement.
Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, who was among the passengers on flight 6E-336 which took off from the coastal state on Sunday, told PTI that the aircraft's engine caught fire following which the plane had to return to the airport.
However, the airline has strongly refuted the occurrence of any fire in the engine of the flight.
"We strongly refute the occurrence of any fire in the engine of flight 6E-336 from Goa to Delhi on Sept 29. However, the cause of the incident is not known yet and is currently under investigation," an IndiGo statement read. "As per the laid down Standard Operating Procedures, our pilot landed the aircraft in Goa for inspection. All the passengers were accommodated on other flights to Delhi," a spokesperson of the airline said. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the incident.
Read also
"We strongly refute the occurrence of any fire in the engine of flight 6E-336 from Goa to Delhi on Sept 29. However, the cause of the incident is not known yet and is currently under investigation," an IndiGo statement read.
"As per the laid down Standard Operating Procedures, our pilot landed the aircraft in Goa for inspection. All the passengers were accommodated on other flights to Delhi," a spokesperson of the airline said.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the incident.