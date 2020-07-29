Indonesia: 2 suspects arrested in separate rape cases involving own sisters

The Surabaya Police in East Java and the Bengkayang Police in West Kalimantan have arrested two suspects in two separate rape cases allegedly involving their own sisters.

ND, 15, was detained after his mother DSN, 35, reported him to the police for allegedly raping his own 13-year-old sister multiple times over the course of two years until she became pregnant.

The girl gave birth earlier this month, said Surabaya Police women and child services head First. Insp. Fauzy Pratama.

ND has been named a suspect in the case and charged under the 2014 Child Protection Law. If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

In Bengkayang regency, another 13-year-old reportedly became pregnant after being raped by her 20-year-old brother, AN.

The victim miscarried when she was four months pregnant, according to the Bengkayang Police.

AN has been arrested and also charged under the 2014 law on child protection.