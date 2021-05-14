As Indonesia bans Eid homecomings, Chinese worker arrivals raise questions

As Indonesian authorities turn back thousands of people trying to return to their hometowns for the Eid ul-Fitr festival despite a nationwide interstate travel ban, some have questioned the inflow of foreign workers into the country.

Earlier this month, charter flights from China brought in more than 400 workers to work on infrastructure projects ranging from toll roads to airports and ports in different parts of Indonesia.

Two of them later tested positive for Covid-19 - leading to accusations of government hypocrisy for stopping citizens from travelling domestically for the festival, known as Lebaran or Idul Fitri in Indonesia, that marks the end of Ramadan.

"Of course the public will wonder why Chinese citizens are allowed to enter Indonesia even though people are prohibited from going home," Indonesian parliamentarian and activist, Netty Prasetiyani, said in a written statement on Sunday (May 9). "Do not let the public judge the government to be inconsistent in its Covid-19 control policy."

The government's domestic travel ban, effective from May 6 to May 17, was designed to stop large numbers of people moving around a country that has reported more than 1.7 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

In a typical year, some 20 million people travel around Indonesia in the run up to the festival, according to Transport Ministry figures, with more than one million privately owned cards usually leaving the capital Jakarta as part of an annual homecoming known as mudik.

The ban does not extend to those who need to travel for work, however - provided they have the correct documents - leading some observers to ask whether other issues are at play, such as long-held tropes about foreign workers taking locals' jobs, a latent suspicion of ethnic Chinese that make them easy targets of public unhappiness in Indonesia, and a misunderstanding of the travel ban's terms.

"The prohibition on Indonesian people 'going home' cannot be interpreted as Indonesian people being prohibited from 'working'. Understanding of the situation greatly affects how the implementation of these regulations can be carried out or not," said Christopher Panal Lumban Gaol, a lecturer in Indonesian commercial law at Santo Thomas Catholic University in Medan.

Despite the official ban, clandestine routes known as jalan tikus have sprung up across the archipelago nation as determined travellers try to avoid roadblocks and evade the checkpoints set up on main roads and highways.

On Monday, Airlangga Hartarto, the coordinating minister of Economic Affairs, told reporters that of the 6,742 people who had been randomly screened at mudik checkpoints in recent days, 4,123 - or 61 per cent - tested positive for Covid-19.

Indonesia's daily coronavirus caseload has been hovering around the 5,000 mark for weeks now, while China has been reporting only a handful of new cases per day.

Government officials confirmed that the workers from China followed immigration and health regulations throughout their journey, with Indonesia's Director General of Immigration Jhoni Ginting pointing out that in a written statement on May 7 that the foreigners who had come "will work on national strategic projects, not for tourist purposes".

Yet online discussion of the issue has been marred by the same sorts of suspicions and rumours that tend to dog all of China's efforts to boost ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy, including by ramping up projects under its Belt and Road Initiative to grow global trade.

On May 6, Faisal Basri, an economist and lecturer at the University of Indonesia, wrote a series of Twitter posts on the arrival of the Chinese workers, in which he said Indonesia's unemployment rate among those aged 15 to 24 had increased to 18.03 per cent in February from 16.31 per cent the year before. The country's unemployed are getting "younger and more educated", he said, and are ripe "to be recruited as terrorists" if they cannot find meaningful employment.

Angelo Abil Wijaya, a Jakarta-based economist at an international financial institution, said concerns about foreign workers taking jobs and the impact of foreign investment were understandable.

"But to put it into perspective, the numbers of Chinese workers [in Indonesia] are far lower than the number of Indonesian workers abroad, including those in Hong Kong, for example. People in Hong Kong have never been afraid of the arrival of Indonesian workers on their soil. The presence of foreign workers, and not just Chinese workers, in Indonesia is very important to boost competitiveness at home," he said.

Political commentator Ericssen, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said he agreed that the government should "prioritise Indonesians first rather than Chinese workers", but added "I do not see a link between mudik and Chinese workers coming to Indonesia". "They are two different things. We should not see this issue from a nationality or ethnicity perspective, more like why we need to have foreign workers when we can train and hire Indonesians," he said.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, who is the government's point person for economic relations with China, has previously defended employing foreign workers, including the 500 who arrived from China in July last year.

"Everyone only talks about foreign workers and that yesterday 500 foreign workers arrived," he said. "You know, these 500 workers create a workforce of 5,000 experts, not [people who work in the fields]."

Wijaya, the economist, agreed. "Today, Indonesia is a very vibrant economy. It needs foreign investment to continuously boost its growth. Foreign investment, and not just Chinese investment, is very important to keep the momentum of growth. Indonesia has a very big infrastructure gap to fill. Foreign investment, in part, helps Indonesia in answering and addressing this issue," he said.

Wijaya urged Indonesians to view the presence of Chinese workers objectively, saying their support for projects could help the country achieve its aim of becoming an advanced economy by 2045.

"Foreign investment is a vital part of this journey in escaping the middle income trap and in transforming our country into an advanced economy," he said.

