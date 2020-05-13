Indonesia brothers charged for alleged honour killing of sister in South Sulawesi

The police have arrested two brothers in Bantaeng regency, South Sulawesi, and named them suspects for allegedly killing their own 18-year-old sister over "shameful acts" committed by the victim that they said had brought dishonour upon their family.

The girl was found dead with stab wounds at her home in Pattaneteang village, Tompobulu district, Bantaeng, on Saturday.

Bantaeng Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Wawan Sumantri said witnesses testified that the suspects, identified as R, 30, and S, 20, had murdered their sister after the family found out she was involved in an extramarital affair with 45-year-old Usman, who is still considered a close relative.

Usman went to the family's house on Saturday and refused to marry the girl. The suspects chased Usman to his home and attacked him.

The suspects also took a passerby hostage, forcing him to marry their sister. The hostage escaped when police surrounded the house after receiving a complaint from local residents.

"The hostage told the police that someone had been murdered in the house. We raided the house to apprehend the suspects along with their family members," Wawan said on Monday.

He added that the suspects testified they were ashamed no one was willing to marry the girl.

Seven other family members who were present and allegedly witnessed the killing were also apprehended but only questioned as witness in the case. However, they remained at the police station as of the time of writing because local residents would not let them return to the village.

Wawan said psychiatrists were going to check the mental health of the suspects and their family members, which include a 14-year-old, as they had witnessed the murder.

The police charged the two suspects with violating the 2014 Child Protection Law and the Criminal Code, which carry a maximum penalty of death. Wawan added that the police would also charge the suspects with persecution and kidnapping.