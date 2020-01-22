Indonesia calls out Malaysia for 'ineffective' security following fresh kidnappings

JAKARTA - The government has lambasted the "ineffective coordination" of Malaysian authorities following the abduction of five Indonesian fishermen last week in waters off Sabah, the latest incident to underscore the lack of security in the tri-border area between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Six members from a faction of the notorious Abu Sayyaf militant group abducted on Thursday five Indonesian fishermen from their trawler in Sabah's easternmost waters off Lahad Datu, about 10 minutes from the Tawi-Tawi chain of islands in the southern Philippines.

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar said Monday that the government would work swiftly to take the necessary steps to handle the fresh kidnappings to ensure the safety of the hostages. He also expressed disappointment in the inability of Malaysia's authorities to secure its borders.

"We truly regret that these sorts of incidents keep repeating. It seems to have been caused by ineffective coordination among Malaysian authorities, among other things," Mahendra told reporters at the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta on Monday.

"We hope this is improved quickly."

The hostages were part of an eight-man crew aboard a Sabah-registered fishing vessel, before armed gunmen took them to the southern Philippines.

Security forces under the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscomm) were alerted to the incident by other fishermen at 1 p.m. on Friday and immediately carried out a search operation while alerting their Philippine counterparts.

Philippine security forces reportedly gunned down an Abu Sayyaf militant believed to be involved in the kidnapping. Regional intelligence sources said the gunmen were currently on the run with the hostages from the pursuing military forces, The Star reported.

"Currently, the government is coordinating with counterparts in the Philippines as it has now become the domain of Philippine authorities," Mahendra said. He had also asked Malaysia to strengthen its commitment to protecting Indonesian fishermen operating in its waters.

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta was not immediately available for comment.